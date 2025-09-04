Concentric Capital Strategies LP Purchases New Stake in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 82,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,000. Johnson Controls International accounts for 0.6% of Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 69.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 113,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after buying an additional 46,459 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 81.4% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 13,612 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 27.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 2,213.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 709,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,748,000 after purchasing an additional 678,766 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 22.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.72.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $105.28 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $112.63. The company has a market cap of $68.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.57.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $147,447.18. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 140,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,607,950.89. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $1,546,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 42,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,656.62. This represents a 26.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,844 shares of company stock worth $1,843,451. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

