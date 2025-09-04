Concentric Capital Strategies LP Takes $1.36 Million Position in Ferguson plc $FERG

Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,168,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,408,000 after purchasing an additional 806,718 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ferguson by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,660,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,410,000 after buying an additional 1,506,024 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ferguson by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,818,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,576,000 after buying an additional 827,355 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Ferguson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,935,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,746,000 after buying an additional 62,887 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ferguson by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,454,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,740,000 after buying an additional 1,755,464 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FERG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Ferguson from $189.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ferguson from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Ferguson from $190.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday, June 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.64.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of FERG opened at $229.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $238.16.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.44. Ferguson had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 5.68%.Ferguson’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.