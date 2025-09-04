Target Corporation $TGT Shares Acquired by Clifford Group LLC

Clifford Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,201 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Clifford Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. DSG Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 16.1% during the first quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,347,000 after acquiring an additional 21,726 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Target by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 13,556 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,623,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,507 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Target from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Loop Capital set a $95.00 price target on Target in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Target from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Target from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Target from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.74.

Target Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $92.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99. Target Corporation has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $161.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The company had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

