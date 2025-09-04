Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in Antero Resources Corporation $AR

Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 129,987 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,257,000. Antero Resources comprises 2.3% of Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of AR stock opened at $31.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.63. Antero Resources Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $44.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AR. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $39.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.65.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

