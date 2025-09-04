Centerstone Investors LLC Sells 3,923 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Centerstone Investors LLC decreased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 87.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for about 1.9% of Centerstone Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Centerstone Investors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $9,073,251.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,674.70. The trade was a 89.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 29,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $2,898,866.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $415,990.50. This trade represents a 87.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,740,916 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.6%

ORLY stock opened at $103.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.83 and its 200-day moving average is $93.13. The company has a market cap of $88.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.11 and a twelve month high of $104.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a net margin of 14.15%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.55 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.