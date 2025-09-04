Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Shares Sold by Curi RMB Capital LLC

Curi RMB Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 26.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,390 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $23,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Equinix by 121.4% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 31 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of Equinix by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQIX stock opened at $762.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $780.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $830.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $701.41 and a 52 week high of $994.03.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $6.42. Equinix had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.22 EPS. Equinix’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.74%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra Research downgraded shares of Equinix from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $933.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,065.00 to $925.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,050.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,045.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $962.52.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total transaction of $58,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,935,708. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

