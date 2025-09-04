AlTi Global Inc. Sells 4,249 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT

AlTi Global Inc. lowered its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,249 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $2,924,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 99,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,131,000 after purchasing an additional 19,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $19,869,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $100.08 on Thursday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $80.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.93.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $302.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.79.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

