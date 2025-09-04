DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. $T

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,150 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 1.4% of DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,284,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 308,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 16,063 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $29.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.58. The firm has a market cap of $207.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.44.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.AT&T’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 63.07%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

