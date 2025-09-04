Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $48.71 Million in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 339,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial set a $199.00 price target on Digital Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.74.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $161.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.09 and a 200-day moving average of $163.64. The company has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.96. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $129.95 and a one year high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.08%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

