Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Stock Position Lowered by DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP decreased its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,377 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.4% of DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 364,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,098,000 after acquiring an additional 199,258 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 50,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,451,000 after purchasing an additional 25,059 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays set a $164.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,612,283.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,120.48. This represents a 22.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $2,050,643.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,221.72. This represents a 31.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $158.02 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $149.91 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $370.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.34.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were given a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.98%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

