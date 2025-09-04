DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Buys Shares of 395 AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth $581,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $1,887,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 158,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,276,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 21.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,100.00 price target (up from $3,850.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $3,811.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3,900.00 to $4,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,740.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective (up from $3,750.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,148.90.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO stock opened at $4,184.08 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,898.57 and a 52 week high of $4,229.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,903.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,731.55. The company has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,597.13, for a total transaction of $2,697,847.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,434.78. The trade was a 64.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total transaction of $11,627,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,337,007.50. This trade represents a 50.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,250 shares of company stock valued at $116,321,123 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

