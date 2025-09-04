Estuary Capital Management LP Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Estuary Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 37,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,844,000. Meta Platforms makes up about 5.3% of Estuary Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 48.1% in the first quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 13,604 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 239,979 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $138,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the first quarter. Clifford Group LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.3% during the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the first quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total value of $9,062,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,225. This trade represents a 86.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.11, for a total transaction of $390,391.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,522,692.21. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,767 shares of company stock valued at $234,716,347 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $980.00 price objective (up from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $905.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $822.41.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of META stock opened at $737.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $737.56 and a 200-day moving average of $659.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $796.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

