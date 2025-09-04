Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Lowers Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.08% of Axon Enterprise worth $34,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXON. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,506,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXON. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC set a $870.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $855.00 target price (up previously from $645.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $885.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $837.69.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.50, for a total transaction of $54,262.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 15,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,910,380. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 15,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $746.26, for a total transaction of $11,879,712.94. Following the sale, the president directly owned 238,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,892,712.54. The trade was a 6.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $26,926,433 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

AXON stock opened at $725.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a twelve month low of $346.71 and a twelve month high of $885.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $769.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $678.53. The stock has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.08, a PEG ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.58. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $668.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

