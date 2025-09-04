Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 930,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $22,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KVUE. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Kenvue by 378.5% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Kenvue by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised Kenvue to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Kenvue from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

Kenvue Stock Performance

NYSE KVUE opened at $20.46 on Thursday. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $25.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.42. The company has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 9.37%.Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 112.16%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

