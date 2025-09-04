Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $23.38 Million Holdings in Valaris Limited $VAL

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.84% of Valaris worth $23,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valaris during the first quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Valaris by 1,027.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Valaris by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Valaris by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

VAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Valaris in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Valaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Valaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valaris in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valaris from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.21.

VAL stock opened at $48.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average of $41.08. Valaris Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $58.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.45. Valaris had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $615.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

