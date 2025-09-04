Eight 31 Financial LLC Decreases Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Eight 31 Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,534 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for 0.9% of Eight 31 Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Eight 31 Financial LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 248,399 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,449,000 after purchasing an additional 89,521 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $192,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 28,038 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 109,346 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,404,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $4,612,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of EOG stock opened at $120.64 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.52 and a 52-week high of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Melius began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,671.35. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

