EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 556 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. cut its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,243 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $42,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $375.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $432.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $411.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $413.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.95.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $373.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.08 and a 12 month high of $424.94. The firm has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a PE ratio of 57.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.19%.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.