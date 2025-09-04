Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX Shares Purchased by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,528 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 55 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTX opened at $396.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $430.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $457.38. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $362.50 and a twelve month high of $519.88. The firm has a market cap of $101.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.44.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 31.86%.The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($12.83) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $389.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,948,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,535,600. The trade was a 12.50% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $515.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $558.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $405.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

