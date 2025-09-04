Hall Laurie J Trustee Lowers Stake in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Hall Laurie J Trustee lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cintas by 646.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $205.61 on Thursday. Cintas Corporation has a one year low of $180.78 and a one year high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Cintas had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.99 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.710-4.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.54.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cintas

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cintas news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $3,821,790.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,557,080.80. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total transaction of $1,136,121.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,904,049.15. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.