Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,262 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 465.4% during the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 19,150 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 15,763 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $566,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,069 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 478,490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,298,000 after purchasing an additional 195,282 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,130,761 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $97,596,000 after purchasing an additional 394,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $376,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,976. This trade represents a 87.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Ci Lee sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $171,149.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,413.52. This represents a 81.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,019 shares of company stock worth $16,104,159 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ STX opened at $176.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.53. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $176.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.23.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 169.60% and a net margin of 16.15%.Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to reacquire up to 21.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 42.54%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STX shares. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

