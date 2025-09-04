Hancock Whitney Corp Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 219.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,102,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254,609 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $720,730,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $269,253,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,278,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,189,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,281,000 after buying an additional 1,195,627 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RSP opened at $186.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.36. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $189.99. The stock has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

