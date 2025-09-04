HG Vora Capital Management LLC Takes $23.28 Million Position in Enviri Corporation $NVRI

HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enviri Corporation (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,275,000. Enviri makes up 2.4% of HG Vora Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. HG Vora Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.36% of Enviri at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVRI. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Enviri by 11,332.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 7,366 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Enviri in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Enviri during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enviri during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Enviri by 1,216.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares in the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enviri alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Enviri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Enviri presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Enviri Stock Performance

Enviri stock opened at $11.08 on Thursday. Enviri Corporation has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $11.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Enviri had a negative return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 7.02%.The business had revenue of $562.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Enviri has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.520–0.300 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at -0.100-0.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Enviri Corporation will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Enviri Profile

(Free Report)

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enviri Corporation (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enviri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.