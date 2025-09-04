Hancock Whitney Corp Has $34.09 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,687 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.1% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $34,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $84.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $87.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.26.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

