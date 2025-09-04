Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in O-I Glass, Inc. $OI

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 617,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,085,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned 0.40% of O-I Glass as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OI. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in O-I Glass by 251.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,458,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,570 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 1,043.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,074,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,328,000 after buying an additional 980,758 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,738,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,695,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,916,000 after acquiring an additional 464,557 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at $2,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $16.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.87.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 13.70% and a negative net margin of 3.95%.The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. O-I Glass has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gordon Hardie acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $104,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 515,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,757,202.70. This represents a 1.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darrow A. Abrahams bought 3,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $49,955.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 184,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,033.35. The trade was a 2.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OI. BNP Paribas set a $18.00 target price on O-I Glass in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

