Hancock Whitney Corp Has $221.91 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,184 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $221,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $331,591,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 108,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,625,000. Finally, Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of IVV stock opened at $646.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $652.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $635.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $595.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

