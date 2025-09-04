The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG Shares Bought by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $37,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 167.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Sharp Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 86.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $2,434,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $133.01 on Thursday. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.93 and a 12 month high of $134.93. The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.55.

The Hartford Insurance Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.58. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The Hartford Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 18.86%.

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $4,364,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,574 shares in the company, valued at $9,580,389. This trade represents a 31.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

