Caesars Entertainment, Inc. $CZR Stock Position Lifted by HG Vora Capital Management LLC

HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650,000 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment accounts for approximately 10.0% of HG Vora Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. HG Vora Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $97,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 64.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 97.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 82.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $24.89 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $45.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.46). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 1.71%.The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

CZR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.47.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

