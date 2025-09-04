Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Sells 185,987 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. $RPD

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,508,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 185,987 shares during the quarter. Rapid7 accounts for 3.1% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $66,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 295.9% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,935,000 after purchasing an additional 964,899 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,841,000 after acquiring an additional 919,955 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,510,000. Estuary Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,714,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,235,000 after purchasing an additional 262,382 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rapid7

In related news, CAO Scott M. Murphy sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $27,742.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,738. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.26 per share, with a total value of $5,315,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,518,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,585,521.04. This represents a 3.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 772,194 shares of company stock worth $15,135,356 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rapid7 Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of RPD stock opened at $20.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 0.94. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $44.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $214.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.17 million. Rapid7 had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 149.12%. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Rapid7 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.030 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.470 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RPD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on Rapid7 from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.56.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

