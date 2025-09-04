Aprio Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ALL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Allstate from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allstate from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $198.00 target price (up from $188.00) on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Allstate from $254.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.21.

NYSE ALL opened at $204.37 on Thursday. The Allstate Corporation has a 1-year low of $176.00 and a 1-year high of $214.76. The company has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $2.74. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%.The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.81%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

