Toast, Inc. $TOST Stock Holdings Boosted by HMI Capital Management L.P.

HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 57.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,203,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,904,040 shares during the quarter. Toast makes up about 9.4% of HMI Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. HMI Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Toast were worth $172,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in Toast by 57.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 862.1% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 29.2% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Toast by 227.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

TOST stock opened at $42.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 125.21 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average of $40.39. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $49.66.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Toast had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%.The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Fredette sold 7,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $325,685.73. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 889,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,863,234.03. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul D. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $529,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 226,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,682.96. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,554 shares of company stock valued at $4,553,686 over the last three months. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TOST. Truist Financial upped their target price on Toast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Toast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.54.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

