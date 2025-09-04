Kellanova $K Shares Sold by HGC Investment Management Inc.

HGC Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 54.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,200 shares during the period. Kellanova makes up approximately 1.6% of HGC Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. HGC Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Kellanova by 2.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kellanova by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $9,116,350.45. Following the transaction, the insider owned 45,097,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,501,192.90. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,260,429 shares of company stock valued at $100,650,980. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on K shares. Citigroup raised shares of Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on K

Kellanova Stock Up 0.1%

K stock opened at $79.01 on Thursday. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $77.70 and a 52 week high of $83.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.25.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). Kellanova had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.56%.The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.84%.

Kellanova Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.