QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,632 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,671 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $44,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $529,713,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 20,700.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,262,754 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $501,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247,068 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,780,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,502,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,106 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,254,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,114,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $204,085,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $37,372.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 677 shares in the company, valued at $107,209.72. This represents a 25.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $522,814.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,254,635.64. This trade represents a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,626 shares of company stock worth $1,948,054. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.9%

QCOM stock opened at $157.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $182.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

