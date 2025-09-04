Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.89 and last traded at C$1.87, with a volume of 443739 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.78.

Santacruz Silver Mining Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$727.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Activity at Santacruz Silver Mining

In related news, Director Roland Lohner sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.25, for a total value of C$75,198.00. Also, Director W. Barry Girling sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.26, for a total value of C$56,700.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 370,100 shares of company stock valued at $468,088. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Santacruz Silver Mining

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

