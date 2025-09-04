Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.400-9.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.3 billion-$7.3 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on SAIC shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.64.

SAIC opened at $114.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $94.68 and a 12-month high of $156.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.66.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The information technology services provider reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.38. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Science Applications International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.400-9.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 1,915.4% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Science Applications International by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in Science Applications International by 37.3% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 109,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,331,000 after buying an additional 29,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

