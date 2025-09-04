Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 1,210 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $46,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sentinus LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.7% during the first quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the first quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP stock opened at $298.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $304.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.38. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.79 and a fifty-two week high of $329.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Dbs Bank raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

