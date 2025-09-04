Eminence Capital LP Has $32.85 Million Stake in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $32,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth $1,473,180,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 61.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,346,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,362,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174,632 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 39,285.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,046,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $862,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,303 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 12,110.3% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,248,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,402 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 15.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,263,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,338,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,828 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $287.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $281.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 8,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.18, for a total transaction of $2,017,201.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 39,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,767,027.20. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total transaction of $2,223,719.28. Following the transaction, the insider owned 32,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,061,917.04. This represents a 21.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,010 shares of company stock worth $34,547,699. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $246.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.64 and a 200-day moving average of $265.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Progressive Corporation has a 12 month low of $228.54 and a 12 month high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 2.25%.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.