CME Group Inc. $CME Shares Sold by Curi RMB Capital LLC

Curi RMB Capital LLC cut its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 38.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,141 shares during the quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $13,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 122.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 612.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $269.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $97.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.38 and a 52-week high of $290.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $275.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.61.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 58.48%.The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.40%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CME. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays set a $298.00 price objective on CME Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.93.

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total transaction of $132,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,215. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard acquired 256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $270.53 per share, for a total transaction of $69,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 258,196 shares in the company, valued at $69,849,763.88. The trade was a 0.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

