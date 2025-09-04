Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $60.66 Million Stock Holdings in GSK PLC Sponsored ADR $GSK

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 138.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,565,735 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908,284 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $60,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in GSK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,239 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 18,420 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in GSK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,267,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GSK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:GSK opened at $39.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average is $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.87. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $44.26. The firm has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.53.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. GSK had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. GSK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.590-4.590 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4206 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GSK. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GSK

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.