Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 378,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,966,000. Valero Energy comprises 1.9% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Valero Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 156.6% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in Valero Energy by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.40.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $155.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 64.74, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10. Valero Energy Corporation has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $159.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.84.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.62. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 188.33%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

