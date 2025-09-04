Concentric Capital Strategies LP Invests $3.29 Million in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 96,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.8% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 11,435 shares in the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 112.2% during the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 10,380 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,823,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,609,000 after buying an additional 339,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 656.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after buying an additional 178,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $29.09 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.53.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $403,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 82,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,320.26. This trade represents a 12.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 208,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $6,843,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,292,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,412,360.10. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 459,601 shares of company stock worth $15,228,872. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

