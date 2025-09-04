Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $30.09 Million Stock Holdings in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share $VRNA

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 473,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,759 shares during the quarter. Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share makes up about 0.8% of Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share were worth $30,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 14.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $138.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

Shares of VRNA opened at $106.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.24 and a beta of 0.14. Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $106.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.42.

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $103.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.41 million. Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 58,336 shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $766,535.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,607,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,262,182.08. This trade represents a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Austwick sold 11,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $148,324.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,712 shares in the company, valued at $167,035.68. The trade was a 47.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,420,584 shares of company stock worth $17,145,674. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

