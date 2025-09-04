Clifford Group LLC Lowers Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Clifford Group LLC decreased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Clifford Group LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 13,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $205.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.74. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $116.30 and a 1 year high of $212.76. The company has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 8.78%.The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.270-2.270 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Malavika Sagar sold 1,945 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $403,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,716 shares in the company, valued at $977,155.20. The trade was a 29.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 52,900 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.78, for a total value of $10,198,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 23,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,524.26. This represents a 69.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,645 shares of company stock valued at $27,267,158. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEL. Wall Street Zen lowered TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Citigroup upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

