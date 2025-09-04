Concentric Capital Strategies LP Acquires Shares of 9,014 Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN

Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,472,231,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 27,281.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,593,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $976,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,198 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,629,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,175 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 606.3% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,025,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,262,000 after purchasing an additional 880,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $231,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $342.62 on Thursday. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 1 year low of $231.85 and a 1 year high of $399.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.03. Eaton had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Eaton has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 41.85%.

In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total value of $5,740,691.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,785.70. This represents a 96.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.10.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

