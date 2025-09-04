EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.67 and last traded at $16.69, with a volume of 44168 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.67.

EZPW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on EZCORP in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.47.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $310.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.25 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 11.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John Blair Jr. Powell sold 3,500 shares of EZCORP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $48,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 145,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,025.23. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in EZCORP by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of EZCORP by 7.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in EZCORP by 60.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in EZCORP by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

