Newmont Corporation $NEM Shares Bought by Banque Transatlantique SA

Banque Transatlantique SA grew its holdings in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 586.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,170 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Newmont by 64.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 315.4% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.90 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Newmont from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.15.

NEM opened at $75.43 on Thursday. Newmont Corporation has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $76.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.55.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $132,221.82. Following the sale, the director owned 41,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,715.16. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian Tabolt sold 7,015 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $477,160.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 32,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,472.30. The trade was a 17.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,169 shares of company stock valued at $1,098,636 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

