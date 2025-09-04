Banque Transatlantique SA Has $379,000 Holdings in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Banque Transatlantique SA increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 132.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA’s holdings in Prologis were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 637.1% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Prologis by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PLD. Mizuho set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Prologis from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Scotiabank set a $114.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $111.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $132.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.29%.The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 109.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,090.62. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

