Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 53,922 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,922 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $20,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SFM. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 0.2%

SFM opened at $138.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.57. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.05 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 5.77%.Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.320 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.160 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total transaction of $328,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,171.94. This trade represents a 13.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total value of $650,464.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 174,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,037,033. This trade represents a 2.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,737 shares of company stock worth $5,954,023 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SFM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.73.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

