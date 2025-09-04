Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Stake Trimmed by DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,701 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises approximately 1.2% of DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 376.1% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International stock opened at $61.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $79.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.44. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.42 and its 200 day moving average is $65.88.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.26%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

