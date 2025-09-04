Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by Duquesne Family Office LLC

Duquesne Family Office LLC cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,838 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 18,837 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Tesla by 79.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 250.0% in the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 112 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,556. This represents a 18.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,200. The trade was a 25.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,564 shares of company stock worth $49,396,070 in the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 1.4%

TSLA stock opened at $334.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.12, a PEG ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $323.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.79. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.51 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $303.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.31.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

