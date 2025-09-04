DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Reduces Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP trimmed its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,961 shares during the period. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth $27,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Anton J. Levy purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 874,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,526,600. This represents a 40.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WBD stock opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.59. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $13.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.52.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.79. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.00%.The business had revenue of $9.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WBD shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Huber Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

